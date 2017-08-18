Cobblers sign Swansea City midfielder Grimes on season-long loan

Cobblers have signed midfielder Matt Grimes on a season-long loan from Premier League side Swansea City, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old impressed in 62 appearances for his first club Exeter City, so much so that the Swans paid the Grecians a club record £1.75 million for him in 2015.

During his time at St James' Park, he played for England under 20s and won the player of the year award in his first full season.

Grimes scored five goals for the Grecians, creating a reputation for himself as a threat at free-kicks with his set-play delivery.

He joined Blackburn Rovers on loan in February 2016, playing 13 times in the Championship for the Ewood Park outfit before spending the 2016/17 season on loan at Leeds United.

And Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh is happy to be able to add Grimes to his squad.

"We are delighted to welcome a player of Matt's pedigree to the club," Edinburgh said.

"He is only a young man but has a good amount of experience and after impressing at Exeter he has played in the Premier League and the Championship.

"His arrival increases the competition for a midfield spot and as well as being a central midfielder he can also play in the number 10 role and he possesses a quality left foot.

"He is an excellent addition to the squad and we are excited about having him with us for the season ahead."