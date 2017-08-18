Cobblers loan move is 'perfect' for Swansea City midfielder Grimes

Have your say

Matt Grimes believes his season-long loan at Cobblers will prove to be 'the perfect move' for him.

And the midfielder is bidding to get among the goals during his stay at Sixfields.

Grimes has joined Town for the rest of the season from Premier League side Swansea City.

The 22-year-old could make his first appearance in Saturday's Sky Bet League One game at Charlton Athletic.

And Grimes is hoping his time at Cobblers can help him kick on.

"All footballers want to play at the top level, you want to be as successful as possible," Grimes said.

"It's a relatively short career so you've got to make use of your time wisely.

"Northampton, for me at the moment, is the perfect move to get myself back playing and match-sharp.

"It will take me a few games to get going, but I'm fully confident that once I'm there I can contribute very well to this side."

Grimes made 62 appearances for his first club, Exeter City, before Swansea came calling, snapping up the midfielder for a club record £1.75 million in 2015.

He joined Blackburn Rovers on loan in February 2016, playing 13 times in the Championship for the Ewood Park outfit, before spending the 2016/17 season on loan at Leeds United.

So what can the Cobblers fans expect from the new recruit?

"I spoke to the gaffer and he sees me fitting in a number of positions," Grimes said.

"I like to play on the left side of centre midfield, I'm a box-to-box player and like to grab a few goals if I can.

"I like to get on the ball and play out from the back.

"I'm very much a possession kind of player so hopefully I can fit in well."

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh has been a busy man in the transfer market this summer, bringing in 14 new players.

And Grimes was impressed during his initial dealings with Edinburgh.

"He's a very approachable manager, a manager I'm really looking forward to working with," Grimes said.

"I spoke to him yesterday morning, a five-minute phone call, and he talked me through the formation, how he likes to play, how he sees me fitting into the team.

"It was a positive conversation and one that made me really look forward to working with him and the team here."