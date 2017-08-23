Rothwell man claims he was only 'holding on' to computers with thousands of images of children being abused

A man with an amassed database of over 8,000 indecent images of children claims the collection had belonged to someone else who then left for another country, a Northampton court heard.

John Boorman, 45, from Rothwell, was jailed at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 23) after pleading guilty to possessing the "enormous" number of files, which were downloaded over a nine-year period.

More than 1,000 of the images were classed as "category A" - the most severe rating possible - while another 19,000 files seized by police still need to be sorted.

The court heard that Boorman was allegedly given the collection by someone else - who at the time warned that it was "really sick stuff", he said - before they left for another country. Boorman was meant to send the files to the other person at a later date.

Boorman was sentenced to 18 months in prison and handed a sexual harm prevention order for the 10 years.