Plans go on show for Rushden development which could create up to 600 jobs

Proposals for major new investment in Rushden will go on show tomorrow.

Developer Ashfield Land is holding a public exhibition on its Rushden Gateway plans.

The plans are for a business-led redevelopment of the 28-acre site at Nene Valley Farm next to the A45, just up the road from Rushden Lakes.

It is anticipated that the development could create between 500 and 600 jobs.

The public exhibition is taking place at Rushden Town Hall from 3pm to 8pm.

The proposals include new mixed-use employment space, retail units, a supermarket, cafe and restaurant space, a 60-bed care home and a new area of high quality public open space.

Director at Ashfield Land Paul Jagroop said: “Our proposals are all about delivering well-planned, sustainable and beneficial investment into Rushden and we’re looking forward to submitting a planning application later this autumn. “The Rushden Gateway site could deliver new jobs, important new business facilities, and a boost to the local economy in line with local planning policy.

“Feedback on the draft proposals will help us to make them even better ahead of submitting our application.”

Following the consultation, Ashfield Land will be submitting a planning application to East Northamptonshire District Council.

Anyone wanting to comment or provide feedback on the plans can do so by email by Monday, September 26.

More information is available at www.rushdengateway.com