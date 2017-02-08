Man who died following collision on A45 named by police

A man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on the A45.

Martin Bridgman, 48, of Little Billing, sustained fatal injuries after being in the road at 10.40pm for reasons not yet known.

The collision happened last night (Tuesday, February 7) on the westbound carriageway of the A45 between Great Billing Way and the Riverside junction.

A white Mercedes Sprinter and a black MGF hit him.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.