Will iconic Kettering hotel be home to new nightclub?

The new owners of Kettering's Royal Hotel have indicated their plans for the site for the first time.

Primetime Property Ltd has put in three licensing applications for the iconic town centre site under three addresses - the Royal Hotel, Emporio Lounge and Emporio Nightclub.

All three licensing applications would see the site open until 5am on Fridays and Saturdays, with alcohol sold and live music until 5am for the Emporio Lounge and Nightclub.

During the week at the Emporio addresses, alcohol would be sold until 2am on Sunday to Wednesday and 3am on Thursday.

The Northants Telegraph has been in contact with the new owners and they are yet to confirm their plans for the site, which went to auction last year.

But these applications look like their biggest indication yet that they want to add a new venue to the town centre's night-time economy.

The site used to be home to Voltz nightclub.

Anyone wishing to make a representation to Kettering Council about the application should do so by July 17.