Rare Lambretta moped stolen in Kettering

Thieves have broken into a garage in Kettering and stolen a rare 50-year-old Lambretta moped.

The break-in happened at Derek Briggs Motors in Telford Way, Kettering, some time between 11.30pm last Wednesday (August 31) and 12.15am on Thursday, September 1.

The 1966 maroon moped is extremely rare and of great sentimental value to the owner.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Northamptonshire police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.