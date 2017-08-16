'Racist incident' at Kettering Town's win reported to police

Kettering Town have confirmed ‘an incident of a racist nature’ during last night’s (Tuesday) home game with Redditch United has been reported to Northamptonshire Police.

The game was stopped during the first half after visiting centre-half Orrin Pendley spoke with referee Robbie Dadley following an exchange with a fan.

The Poppies have now confirmed that the matter is being dealt with by both the club and the police.

A statement from the club said: “Regrettably there was an incident of a racist nature at last night’s game against Redditch United.

“Kettering Town Football Club operates a zero tolerance approach to such behaviour and it has been reported to Northamptonshire Police.

“The club apologises to Redditch United, the player involved and everyone else present and assure you all that we are dealing with this matter.

“As this is an active situation we will keep this statement short.”

The Poppies won the game 1-0 thanks to Lindon Meikle’s stoppage-time header to make it two victories from as many matches at the start of the Evo-Stik South League Premier season.