Four arrested in Kettering drugs bust

Two men and two women have been arrested after a drugs raid in Kettering.
Officers from Northants Police's Proactive Unit attended a property in Havelock Street at about 10.30am today (Wednesday).
Police dogs were seen searching the rear of Havelock Court and a quantity of class A drugs were found at the premises.
A police spokesman said: "Two males and two females were found on the premises.
"A quantity of class A controlled drugs and drug dealing paraphernalia was found.
"The two females (one being the occupier) and two males have been arrested for being involved in the supply of Class A controlled drugs."
