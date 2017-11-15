Four arrested in Kettering drugs bust

Two men and two women have been arrested after a drugs raid in Kettering.

Officers from Northants Police's Proactive Unit attended a property in Havelock Street at about 10.30am today (Wednesday).

The police dog unit at the scene of the raid.

Police dogs were seen searching the rear of Havelock Court and a quantity of class A drugs were found at the premises.

A police spokesman said: "Two males and two females were found on the premises.

"A quantity of class A controlled drugs and drug dealing paraphernalia was found.

"The two females (one being the occupier) and two males have been arrested for being involved in the supply of Class A controlled drugs."