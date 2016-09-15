Fly-tippers in East Northants face bigger fines

Fly-tippers in East Northamptonshire can now be fined even more money, thanks to new regulations adopted by the council.

Because of public concern about fly-tipping and the measures available to deal with it, the Government has introduced new legislation which gives councils the power to increase on-the-spot fines to £400.

Councillors on ENC’s policy and resources committee have agreed that the Unauthorised Deposit of Waste (Fixed Penalties) Regulations 2016 is to be adopted in East Northamptonshire.

Since 2013, ENC has issued more than 40 fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping, and carried out 11 prosecutions.

ENC leader Cllr Steven North said: “I whole-heartedly endorse this decision and know our waste team will continue to do all they can to take enforcement action against those who fly-tip in East Northants.

“We hope that by setting the fixed penalty at the maximum amount of £400, it will send a clear message that we will not tolerate such activity in our much loved district.”

To find out more about fly-tipping, or to report an incident, visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/flytipping.