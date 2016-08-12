PICTURES: Paletto Lounge opening night

Corby’s newest bar is open - and we were there to catch all the highlights

The Paletto Lounge in Corporation Street opened on Wednesday evening with a special event for invited guests.

Mayor of Corby Julie Riley enjoys some tasty food with her party at the bar opening

The venue is part of the Loungers chain that runs the Kino Lounge in Kettering and Castello Lounge in Wellingborough.

Food and drink is on offer all day and there is also a popular children’s menu.

The bar is the latest venue to open in Corby’s new leisure quarter alongside others including Olive, La Fonte and Nando’s.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the best bits of opening night.

Tapas is the order of the day at the Paletto Lounge in Corby

Dress code: glam.

It was all smiles at the celebratory event on Wednesday evening