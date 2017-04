A large quantity of jewellery was stolen during a burglary at an address in Northampton.

Thieves broke into a house in Balland Way, Wootton sometime between 1pm last Saturday and 1.30am the following day, Northamptonshire Police today reveal.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.