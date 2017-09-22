Zoë ready to brave the shave at Higham Ferrers coffee morning

A coffee morning being hosted by a Higham Ferrers dance school to raise money for a cancer charity is to have an unusual addition – a sponsored head shave.

The Footloose Dance School is arranging the event on Friday, September 29, at Higham Ferrers Working Men’s Club between 9.30am and midday.

Alongside coffee, cakes, a tombola, and competitions – which are raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support – Zoë Clair is to have her hair cut off to help make wigs for the Little Princess Trust and to raise money for Macmillan’s Brave the Shave.

Sarah Garley, Footloose principal, said: “Sarah Smith, from Sarah’s hair salon in Rushden, is offering her time in exchange for coffee to come and do this. The hair cut will happen at 11am.”

Zoë added: “If you’d have asked me six months ago what my favourite feature was I’d have said my hair. It makes me look like me. I’ve had long, dark hair all my life and the idea of losing it would’ve made me feel sick.

“Then a friend of mine was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and all that changed. The thought of losing your hair is just one of the many emotional battles that people undergoing cancer treatment have to face. But it’s the one obvious thing that tells the world you’re poorly. My friend always said how lovely my hair was so my instinct was to just give it to her. Unfortunately having a wig personally stitched is quite a long and pricey endeavour so I decided to donate it (all 27 inches!) to Little Princess Trust who provide wigs for children who have lost their hair.”

To sponsor Zoë, visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/zo-clair.