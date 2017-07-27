LETTER OF THE WEEK: There are more pressing matters than this bypass

Having just woken up from my slumber on the 16:01 St Pancras to Corby train, I thought I would catch up with the local news in the Northants Telegraph’s online supplement.

Isham and, what seems to me, to be a neverending quest for a bypass are in the headlines again.

I am sorry, but this is getting monotonous now.

I personally think that spending £38.5m on the Isham bypass is a complete waste of money.

I often have cause to use the A509, and it never takes me more than a-minute-and-a- half to get from one side of Isham to the other, even in rush hour.

Be honest now, has anyone ever got stuck in a rush-hour traffic jam in Isham?

Does the so-called gridlock on the A509 at Isham ever get a mention on a traffic bulletin, be that on local or national radio?

If Northamptonshire County Council has already been given £25m up front for the scheme, I strongly suggest that they use the money on a cause that is far more deserving, which will provide better value for money for the many, and not just the few.

Like building a 50-metre swimming pool in Kettering, building more desperately needed social housing, or using some of the funds to repair the rest of the roads in the centre of Kettering that are in dire need of resurfacing.

I live on the fringes of one of Kettering’s busiest arterial routes, which probably has far more traffic traversing it in a 24-hour period than the A509 at Isham has in a whole week.

I dare say that there are other Kettering residents who live on roads elsewhere in the town who also have to put up with heavy traffic flows passing their houses until the wee small hours of the morning.

We can’t all demand a bypass.

One has to accept that if you choose to buy a house on or near to a busy main road, you must accept the traffic and the noise pollution that goes with it.

If you are not willing or able to do that, you can always put your house up for sale!

Ivan Humphrey

Kettering