LETTER OF THE WEEK: Have we forgotten that the homeless are humans too?

I was really upset when I saw the front cover of the Telegraph last week.

The fact that you called people ‘street beggars’ really did sadden me, for a variety of reasons.

I am 17 years old, and that is a young age, especially to be doing what I do every day.

But at the moment I am spending most of the free time I have sitting with homeless people, and helping them however I can.

Because they are human and they deserve it.

I slept rough on Monday night last week to raise money for homeless people.

It was horrible and really showed me why someone in that position might turn to drink or drugs.

And being a 17-year-old girl, to realise that was heartbreaking and I realised I had to do more for them.

I was so cold, and it rained and I honestly could totally understand why so many of them do turn to begging.

But they are people, not ‘street beggars’ as you put it.

It was already my plan that the money I raised on my camp would be used to make 20 care packages for local homeless people but then I decided despite this being a massive help to them, I needed to do more.

So I started to think, and have decided I am going to try my best to create a soup kitchen for these homeless people. It is simply necessary as what they go through is horrific.

If you want to know a bit more about me: I am 17 years old, and I have been through a lot already in my short life so far.

I lost my dad to terminal cancer age three; I have been a young carer for my disabled mother since the age of eight; I have been diagnosed with a genetic condition called HNPP which gives me a lot of nerve pain; I am autistic; and in general I just come from a very low income background.

But I can still recognise that the homeless need help.

And I am still there to give it, whenever and wherever I can.

I would love for this story to be printed in your newspaper next week, instead of the story that they are simply beggars.

We need to show them that they are just as much a valued part of our community.

They get so much negative publicity, is it not time that the front page of a paper just showed them for what they are, humans?

Because imagine how heartbreaking it must be for them, to see that on a paper, and realise they are not even considered part of society anymore, and are likened more to vermin.

Natasha Krywald,

Rushden