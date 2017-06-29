LETTER OF THE WEEK: Grenfell Tower stands as a symbol of broken Britain

If a week is a long time in politics, then a year is an eternity.

A year ago we’d just left the comfort zone of relatively stable government and the prospect that our future would remain peaceful and prosperous within the EU.

However, in the run-up to the Referendum, Jo Cox was murdered by a right-wing extremist.

A year on, a general election later and in the shadow of four very recent terrorist atrocities and the Grenfell Tower fire, we now have a weak and unstable government.

Grenfell Tower now sadly stands as a symbol of broken Britain.

I spent the period of the election touring the Southern States of the USA and Texas.

At a moving visit to the sixth floor of the Book Depository from which the shots which assassinated President Kennedy were fired, we were reminded of his inspirational words which, in the early 1960s, moved the youth of the world to believe that a better, more peaceful and more tolerant future lay ahead.

Sadly, the Americans are struggling to come to terms now with the fact that they have elected, in his own words, a “nut job” to be the leader of the Western world.

One of their commentators referred to the architecture of the post-war world being dismantled, this being by a man who advocates division, prejudice and self interest.

In looking over the pond to the comparably small land mass of Europe, France and Germany are seen as forming its leadership while the UK appears as a relatively insignificant and uninfluential off-shore island as the post war architecture of Europe also is being dismantled.

As the Brexit negotiations begin, the UK already is becoming increasingly impoverished by devaluation and increasing inflation.

It is clear already that the EU will not give the UK everything it wants and the Brexiters and their supporting press are re-launching their scathing and divisive attacks on our fellow Europeans – Germany and France, in particular.

The Brexiters, including now our flip-flop Prime Minister, continue with their regime of misinformation and distorted statistics claiming that, as 80 per cent of those who voted in the election voted for parties who have decided that the Referendum result should be upheld, then 80 per cent of the electorate now support Brexit.

If the Referendum was to be re-run now, the result would be interesting, particularly if freedom of movement was to apply just to labour rather than generally, a change of policy already being considered in the EU.

Brexit has divided families, friends and communities.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called for a cross-party Brexit commission to draw poison out of negotiations.

There is some hope for the future in the legacy of Jo Cox and it is time now for politicians of all persuasions to work together to provide a prosperous, safe and secure future for us all and in particular for the younger generation, our children and grand children.

Philip Evans

By email