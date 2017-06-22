LETTER OF THE WEEK: Farewell Facebook...I’m going to get on with my life

It’s dawned on me this week a little bit about life.

Having spent almost a week in hospital – I’m OK by the way, just going to take a little while to get back on my feet – I found myself questioning a lot of what I thought I wanted and needed in life.

Laying in a hospital ward not being able to move much makes you just stop and listen.

I purposely didn’t take any technology with me to hospital because I just didn’t feel well enough to, nor could I be bothered.

A few things happened because of this.

1. I was able to watch and admire the phenomenal job the staff at Kettering General Hospital do every second of every shift for no thanks or gratitude; just them doing their job always with a smile and some humour, sometimes in horrible situations and dealing with life and death decisions.

It’s a job I could never ever do.

2. You listen to people and their stories when you are not attached to your phone constantly.

And I discovered just laying there (as I couldn’t sleep due to a very very poorly gentleman with dementia bedridden and a horrible chest infection who cried out in pain every 10 seconds) that life is too short for everything that I thought I needed or wanted to even be a blip on the radar across the span of my existence.

An older gentleman about 94, I think with dementia, sat up the whole night with an amazing nurse and recounted in technicolor detail about how he joined the army at 14 years old and of his time in service, then about his kids and family and he was so so so proud you could hear it in his voice.

And it got me wondering what I would talk about should I ever be in his position.

And I know it would be my kids and my family, my proudest achievements. No money, gold or jewels is or will ever be worth more to me than them.

My beautiful parents Roy Breakspear and Doreen Breakspear who have watched the kids for me this week, I adore and love you both more than I can ever express and I know the kids do too.

Wendy Louise Millsop and Andrew (bro) and all my brothers who I don’t see as often as I would like too.

But my point here is the stories I share and read on Facebook are not the ones that really matter. After almost a week with no social media I didn’t miss, need or want to be preoccupied with it.

3. I’m chasing things in life that don’t matter. I have what I need, the love of my family and friends. Everything else will work itself out.

Sometimes things that seem the worst really are just lessons for your future.

4. I’m so proud of our NHS –they are underfunded, overworked and taken for granted, the boots on the ground staff I admire so much.

5. I’m done with social media. The people I want and need I already text privately anyway, the ones I don’t if they want to they will and the people I haven’t met yet will come along in real life.

I’m lucky enough to have worked with some great people in my time, the best ones became great friends.

6. I want to live the rest of my life creating new, exciting and amazing experiences with the kids and whoever walks into my life and the others already there.

So that’s about it really from me, no more hours scrolling up and down liking and sharing things that are ridiculous, no more half-listening to conversations, no more kind of watching things with the kids.

No more half-baked conversations.

But more life, love, happiness and making memories so that when I’m old and grey I have something to talk about that I’m proud of, that I loved and people who loved me.

Saying yes to opportunities, saying yes to new experiences, saying yes to fun and living life in reality not online.

Many thanks Facebook for many years of my time but it’s time to move on.

Adam Breakspear

By email