Your chance to help shape Corby’s health services

NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is looking for people to join a new patient representative group.

The group will be asked for their views, experiences and insight into a range of the CCG’s activities and plans as it continues to review and develop health services across Corby.

Tansi Harper, lay member for patient and public engagement at NHS Corby CCG, said: “At the start of the year we ran a survey to find out residents’ views of healthcare in Corby.

“Alongside this we held workshops to get a more detailed insight into what patients thought of, particularly, primary care.

“All the information we gathered was really useful and is already being used to inform plans for the future of healthcare services in Corby.

“What became apparent was the need to bring together a group of patients – not representing the views of any organisations – to help us test plans, developments, changes to services and the way we communicate healthcare information.

“This is why we are forming a patient representative group.”

Members of the group will not be expected to attend regular meetings, but will instead operate as a ‘virtual’ group.

The only criteria for joining are that people live in the Corby borough and are registered with a Corby GP surgery.

Anyone interested in finding out more are asked to visit Corby CCG’s website, where they will find more information and can register their interest using a short online form.

The form can be found here.