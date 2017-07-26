Youngsters meet Wellingborough councillors as part of National Citizen Service scheme

A group of young people participating in the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme quizzed councillors during a visit to the Wellingborough Council offices.

They learnt about the history and responsibilities of the council and the role of the mayor and mayoress when they visited Swanspool House on July 17.

The 60 students, aged 16 and 17, were also given the opportunity to take part in a question time style session in the council chamber,

Their questions were answered by the leader of the council, the deputy leader and the mayor and mayoress of Wellingborough Cllr Paul Bell and his wife Carol.

The visit was part of a programme of activities, delivered by the NCS and social enterprise EBP and designed to help the young people develop skills for work and life while making a positive impact in their community.

Emma Sprekley, group leader from NCS, said: “The session really helped us to understand the democratic process of the council and the thinking behind the decisions made.

“It was really good that the councillors listened to the young people and we’re grateful for their time.”

Topics discussed included how the council can save money and what it spends money on, how the mayor is elected into position and funding for education.

Cllr Bell said: “It was a privilege to meet these students; they asked some really interesting questions about the council and the mayoral role.

“As a council, we welcome opportunities to share information about how we operate.”

Youngsters taking part in the NCS scheme will be spending time helping out at various projects in the town this week.

These include WACA (Wellingborough Afro Caribbean Association), Niamh’s Next Step, Glamis Hall, The Alzheimer’s Society and Northamptonshire Lowlands Search and Rescue.