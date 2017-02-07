Young Stanwick baker shows his cooking credentials with yet another win

A teenage baker has added another award to his ever-growing collection of accolades for his culinary creations.

Christopher Foster, 13, from Stanwick was delighted to be selected as national finalist at the Teflon Diamond Standard Awards.

The awards, sponsored by Teflon non-stick coatings, gives the opportunity for young aspiring chefs to gain recognition for their cooking abilities.

The national final of the awards was held at the Waitrose Cookery School in Finchley Road, London, last month where shortlisted finalists cooked their signature dishes for a team of judges who chose the winners.

The head judge was Ready Steady Cook star Lesley Waters.

Christopher competed in the 13 to 16-year-old category and his festive surprise plait recipe was made with local ingredients.

He made his own sausages at CR Potters in Stanwick and these were included in the plait, along with his own home-made cranberry sauce and mincemeat.

The youngster was inspired by a pasty he had tried at Gunn’s bakery called the Bedfordshire Clanger, which included a sweet and savoury end.

He devised a festive version with mincemeat and apple at one end while there were sausages, chestnuts, bacon and cranberry sauce at the other end.

In Lesley Waters’ feedback, she said he had scored very high in the skills section and she particularly liked the taste of his bake.

Christopher’s prize was some bakeware, which he is looking forward to putting to good use.

This latest success comes after Christopher won the school final of the Rotary Young Chef competition in January and now goes on to the next stage of the competition.

Christopher said: “I love taking part in competitions like these and the feedback from judges helps you to be even better.”

He says the key to his success is ‘to make a tasty bake, remain calm and be organised.’

Christopher is well-known locally as a keen young cook and has been very successful in numerous competitions over the past few years, including winning the children’s sections of the World Bread Awards twice, The Real Jam Festival, The World Jampionships and the World’s Original Marmalade Awards.

He has also won a number of local baking competitions, including the Wellingborough Bake Off and was asked to take a copy of this cake to Sue Perkins on The One Show.

