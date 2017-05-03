Young gymnasts tackle Mt Everest - on a rope!

Corby’s CGA Squad Gymnasts took part in week-long a sponsored rope climb to climb the same height as Mt Everest (8,848 metres).

The group is currently fundraising to support a small group to attend a residential County Training Camp at Lilleshall National Sports Centre and also to replace their sprung floor.

About 40 youngsters took part in the sponsored climb.

Michelle Carlaw, from the group, said: “we are hoping to replace our now slightly dated Gymnastic Sprung Floor, and build new Foam Pits within the High Performance Centre. These are both invaluable tools for our Gymnasts development. However, the Sprung Floor alone costs circa £18,000 so we have quite a large sum to raise!”

To sponsor the group, visit {http://www.gofundme.com/everestropeclimb|www.gofundme.com/everestropeclimb|}.