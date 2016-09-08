You’re hired! Business apprenticeships on offer

An apprenticeship scheme to help people of all ages back into work is on offer at East Northants Council.

If you’re aged 16 – 64, a resident in England and not in full-time education or vocational training, you can apply for one of ENC’s Business Administration Apprenticeships.

An apprenticeship is a paid employment opportunity which combines specific on-the-job training with the chance to develop transferable skills too. Being an apprentice means you can gain nationally recognised qualifications and essential skills, whilst still earning a wage.

Apprentices at ENC will be based in Thrapston and play an important support role in the land charges or building control team. The end goal will be an NVQ level 2/3 in Business Administration.

Faye, HR Apprentice at ENC, thinks the scheme is an excellent opportunity, especially because of the ‘earn and learn’ aspect of it.

She said: “A business apprenticeship has enabled me to gain a wide range of knowledge and skills and I have been able to put them into practice in real life work tasks. I’ve developed skills in areas such as events management, problem solving and communication. And ENC is a great place to work, everyone is so friendly and helpful.”

Steven North, leader of ENC, said: “Apprentices have a huge advantage over their peers in finding employment within the industry they have trained in. I am pleased that ENC is helping more people get on the right track for a successful career and I look forward to welcoming the new apprentices to the organisation.”

To find out more about the positions and/or to apply please visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/jobs

The closing date for applications is 12 September 2016 at midday.