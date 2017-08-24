Yarn bombers cover Corby Urgent Care Centre

Staff and visitors at Corby’s Urgent Care Centre were given a surprise this morning after turning up to see it covered in knitted decorations.
The centre has been embroiled in a long-running saga over its future, with fears it could close on October 1 if an agreement is not reached between Corby CCG and operators Lakeside+.
Campaigners have fought to keep it open and last night someone ‘yarn bombed’ it, including leaving a love letter for the centre.
A statement from an anonymous local well-wisher said: “Last night, there was a peaceful protest outside the Urgent Care Centre.
“Under the blanket of darkness, Yarnsy - who self-identifies as Craftivist - wove love and comfort around a building that cares for so many.
“Yarnsy is not any one person, but a collective.
“Yarnsy is a feeling, a passion.
“Yarnsy is a reflection of local residents who are concerned about the future of emergency health care in Corby and the surrounding area.”
