Yarn bombers cover Corby Urgent Care Centre

Staff and visitors at Corby’s Urgent Care Centre were given a surprise this morning after turning up to see it covered in knitted decorations.

The centre has been embroiled in a long-running saga over its future, with fears it could close on October 1 if an agreement is not reached between Corby CCG and operators Lakeside+.

Some of the decorations at Corby Urgent Care Centre.

Campaigners have fought to keep it open and last night someone ‘yarn bombed’ it, including leaving a love letter for the centre.

A statement from an anonymous local well-wisher said: “Last night, there was a peaceful protest outside the Urgent Care Centre.

“Under the blanket of darkness, Yarnsy - who self-identifies as Craftivist - wove love and comfort around a building that cares for so many.

“Yarnsy is not any one person, but a collective.

Some of the decorations at Corby Urgent Care Centre.

“Yarnsy is a feeling, a passion.

“Yarnsy is a reflection of local residents who are concerned about the future of emergency health care in Corby and the surrounding area.”