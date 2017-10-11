World’s second oldest person with Down Syndrome celebrates 76th birthday in Kettering

A Kettering man who is believed to be the second oldest person with Down Syndrome has reached another milestone.

Robin Smith celebrated his 76th birthday on Monday (October 9) with a tea party at Northleigh residential home in Rockingham Road, where he lives.

Birthday Celebration: Kettering: Robin SMith, who was born with Down Syndrome, celebrating his 76th birthday with friends and carers at his home in Kettering. Monday October 9th 2017 NNL-170910-205429009

Only a small number of people with Down Syndrome live into their 70s, but home manager Val Freeland says Robin is as fit as a fiddle.

She said: “He’s often dancing around the tables and is always helping with the cleaning.

“He’s so active and loves a bit of armchair aerobics as well.

“You’d never think he was his age, he’s as fit as a fiddle.

“He loves going out and going to the day centre and helping out.”

Robin has lived at Northleigh for more than 30 years, having spent time living in Rushden.

Mrs Freeland says he’s an ‘absolute treasure’ to the home.

She said: “He’s such a happy man and he loves the attention.

“Robin is often calling us ‘gorgeous’ and is always a gent.

“He’s such a treasure and he’s so popular here.

“Everyone loves him and he loves everyone.”

Robin is believed to be the second oldest person with Down Syndrome in the world.

The oldest, Kenny Cridge from near Yeovil in Somerset, turned 77 in February.

The world’s oldest man with Down Syndrome was Bert Holbrook from Minnesota in America, who was 83 when he died in 2012.

In the 1940s when Robin was born the life expectancy for people with Down Syndrome was just 12.

Now, many live into their 60s.