Works to improve safety at accident hotspot on A605 near Oundle

Part of the A605 is to close over the weekend to allow for works to improve the safety of the road where there have been several fatalities this year.

The A605 will be closed between the Peterborough Services and Elton junction (B671) from 8pm on Friday, October 27, to 5am on Monday, October 30.

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesman said: “We are working closely with Northamptonshire Highways who have a road closure in place on these dates to undertake resurfacing and vegetation cut back along the A605 from Warmington to the Elton junction.

“Extending this closure up to the services roundabout will mean a single temporary road closure.

“A local diversion route will be in place via Overend - Oundle Road. The diversion route for through traffic will be in place via A1(M) – A14.”