Workplace challenge proves a hit at Corby table tennis club

Nine teams from workplaces across the north of the county took each other on at table tennis as part of Northamptonshire Sport’s Workplace Challenge.

The teams were split into two pools at the event, which took place at Corby Smash Table Tennis Club.

Pool A consisted of staff from five teams: Kettering Council (Community Team), Raunds Park Infant School, Kandaprint, RML Group and Weetabix 1.

Pool B held host to Morrisons (Thrapston), Weetabix 2, Kettering Council (Housing) and Electric Corby.

The games were played with a mixture of single and doubles games on a best of five sets basis, with each team playing one another once to decide the top two from each pool.

With some very competitive games played across the pool phase it was RML Group, Weetabix 2, Morrison’s and Weetabix 1 who progressed through to the semi-finals and battle it out to become champions.

Here the standard of table tennis was evident, all four teams playing with intensity and desire throughout each game.

Some epic rallies and big winners saw RML Group and Weetabix 1 come through to reach the final.

In the end, it was Andrew and Ivor from RML Group who took the crown and became Northamptonshire Sport’s first ever Workplace Challenge table tennis champions.