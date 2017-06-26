Work to begin on new KGH car park deck next month

Parking arrangements at KGH will temporarily change from next month as work starts on adding a second tier to Car Park B.

Initial works on the car park, which will see an additional 240 spaces by mid November, will mean the car park will be closed from July 7 to July 9.

After that weekend parts of the car park will remain closed but new arrangements will be in place to offset the loss.

Director of estates, Derek Shaw, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience the new arrangements cause but clearly we want to develop the new decking as soon as possible to ease overall parking problems at the hospital.

“It would be really helpful if on Friday, July 7, our patients and visitors could arrange with friends or family to be dropped off for their outpatient appointment (using Car Park A, the car park above the main outpatients/A&E entrance, where the first 15 minutes are free) and picked up again later, rather than struggle to find somewhere to park.

“The temporary closure of Car Park B is necessary to ensure that our construction partner can prepare the site safely in advance of works commencing.

“The reduction in spaces will only last until Sunday, July 9, after which limited parking will be available in Car Park B whilst work is underway.”

To offset the number of lost spaces KGH is opening a new temporary car park providing 111 spaces for patients in Car Park C next to the Diabetes Centre.

This was a staff only car park but staff have been temporarily re-located.

From July 7 the hospital is also introducing pay and display ‘ticket on the window’ machines in Car Park B and Car Park C.

Change will be available in the car park office in Car Park A.

The barriers in these car parks will be raised once the pay and display machines are in action.

KGH say these changes will improve flow in and out of the car parks.

Between Monday, July 10 and late August only the rear of Car Park B will be available for public car parking.

From late August until mid-October only the front of Car Park B (in front of Northfield House) will be available for public car parking.

From mid-October all of the ground floor of Car Park B will be available for public car parking and Car Park C will return to being a staff car park.