Work starts on providing warmer, more efficient homes for Corby residents

A programme of works designed to help hundreds of homes stay warm and save money on fuel bills has started in Corby.

Corby Council recently appointed Westdale Services Ltd to regenerate hundreds of its housing stock in Lindisfarne Road, Welland Vale, Shetland Way, Willow Brook Road, Chelveston Drive, Woodnewton Way and Coleridge Way over the next few months.

Work has already started in a bid to make the houses more thermally efficient.

The works will include roofing, soffits, fascias, gutters, external wall insulation as well as landscaping and environmental works.

Subsequent phases of work will then follow in 2018 and 2019.

Speaking earlier this year, Corby Council’s lead member for housing, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Westdale to make these improvements to hundreds of our homes in the borough, not only will this help keep our residents warm but we hope that it will also help them save money too.”

Westdale Services recently picked up the accolade of best national insulation company for the third year running.

Its projects have played a key role in tackling fuel poverty by helping residents live in warmer homes and save money on their energy bills, as well as providing long-term solutions for the UK’s least energy efficient housing stock.

Westdale has been notifying residents of the selected properties and held a community consultation event in March to give people an opportunity to meet the team and raise any concerns they had.