Work starts on new distribution centre in Wellingborough

Construction has started on a new distribution centre which will bring jobs to Wellingborough.

Leader of Wellingborough Council Martin Griffiths recently visited Prologis Park Wellingborough West to celebrate the start of construction on the new distribution centre being developed by Prologis for Yusen Logistics.

Work has started on the new distribution centre

The 379,000sq ft building is expected to bring new job opportunities to the town.

Deb Hardy, finance director for Yusen Logistics (UK) Ltd, said: “Yusen is expanding to meet growing customer demand so we are very pleased to have secured this new building at Prologis Park Wellingborough West.

“We have operated from Wellingborough for many years and it has proved to be an ideal location for our business.

“This latest facility increases Yusen’s UK nationwide warehousing portfolio to 2.0 million square feet of high quality warehousing capacity.”

The building will be the first unit at Prologis Park Wellingborough West, a 110 acre development that has planning permission for a total of 2.15 millionsq ft.

Designed to achieve a minimum BREEAM ‘very good’ accreditation and the best EPC rating possible for its size, the distribution centre is on schedule to complete in early 2018.

Wellingborough Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “We are delighted that Yusen Logistics has decided to expand its presence in Wellingborough at Prologis Park and we welcome the job opportunities this distribution centre will bring.

“With its central location and excellent transport links, Wellingborough is a great place for business.”

And he added: “This development shows that our borough is thriving, prosperous and able to attract investment.

“We will continue to work with partners to ensure its successful delivery and the many benefits it will bring to our local economy.”

Located beside the Park Farm industrial estate, Prologis Park Wellingborough West is next to the A509 and close to the A45, A14 and the M1.

The site is within an easy drive time of the key markets and conurbations including Birmingham and London, as well as the East Coast ports.

James Wright, vice president at Prologis, said: “We have worked with Yusen for many years so we are delighted that we could offer this facility at Prologis Park Wellingborough West for Yusen’s expansion plans.

“Wellingborough is an excellent location for logistics operators and we have been very impressed by how efficiently the council has handled the planning applications.”

Prologis owns and manages approximately 24 million square feet of logistics and industrial space in the UK as of June 30 this year.