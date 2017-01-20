Work continues to restore gas supply to homes in Oundle

Engineers are continuing to work towards restoring gas supply to properties in Oundle.

National Grid has visited two thirds of properties in Oundle to switch off their gas meter safely, and will continue to do this for the remaining houses today (Friday).

It follows yesterday’s loss of gas caused by a fault on a piece of equipment which regulates the gas pressures to the town.

A spokesman for National Grid said this morning: “Last night National Grid engineers were able to gain access to two thirds of properties in Oundle to switch their gas meter off safely.

“All known vulnerable customers were visited by 11pm last night and any further assistance was given to them.

“This morning engineers continued to visit properties from 8am.

“As soon as we are able to confirm that all properties have been turned off, we can start the process to put gas back into the network then start to visit each property to carry out the necessary safety checks before returning the gas supply to that property.”