Work begins on next phase of Corby to Kettering rail upgrade

Network Rail has started the next stage of its project to electrify the line between Kettering and Corby.

The work continues with piling – the process of installing foundations – which is being carried out overnight on Saturday (January 21).

Piling involves driving cylindrical steel piles deep into the ground to install a new gantry, which will hold signalling equipment.

Network Rail will also begin to clear vegetation from the side of the railway from Thursday, January 26, to make way for the gantries that will support the overhead wires which carry power to electric trains.

Large trees, as well as small bushes and weeds, must be removed to a distance of 6.5m (or the railway boundary) because they can interfere with the safe operation of the network and potentially fall on to the railway during periods of adverse weather.

Spencer Gibbens, principal programme sponsor for the Midland Main Line upgrade, said: “The next phase of the Railway Upgrade Plan for the Midland Main Line will see us prepare the track and the surrounding land for the installation of the overhead wires which will provide power to electric trains.

“We understand that piling and vegetation removal can be disruptive to those living near the railway.

“For safety reasons, this work must take place when trains are not running, most commonly overnight.

“I’d like to thank those affected for their patience whilst this vital upgrade work is carried out.”

The next phases of piling are scheduled in late March and early May and Network Rail will write to residents who live near the railway before the work begins.

Vegetation removal work will be carried out between 10.30pm and 7am Monday to Friday, but there may be occasions when it is necessary to work during the weekend.

Residents living near the railway will be notified if work is to take place over the weekend.

For those interested in finding out more about vegetation removal, there will be a public event held at the Newlands Shopping Centre, Kettering on Saturday, January 28, between 10am and 4pm.

Network Rail representatives will be on hand to answer any questions.