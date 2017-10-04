Work begins on construction of more council houses in Corby

A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday (Tuesday) to celebrate the start of construction of 20 more council houses in Corby.

The latest development phase, phase three, is being undertaken by Westleigh Partnerships Ltd in partnership with Corby Council.

It will see a total of 20 new affordable rent council houses being built which will include 16 two-bedroom and four-three bedroom homes built in Stanion Lane.

Leader of Corby Council, Cllr Tom Beattie, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Westleigh Partnerships Ltd on phase three of the Stanion Lane development.

“With a growing population it is important that we continue to provide new housing and add to the borough council’s housing portfolio.

“I am delighted to see more council homes being delivered in Corby and look forward to their completion next year.”

The properties will further add to the borough’s housing portfolio and provide quality, modern housing to local residents who are looking for affordable rented accommodation in the area.

Phase three of the development is due to be completed by June 2018.

Partnerships and investment manager at Westleigh, Dan Gooch, said: “We are thrilled to be working with our partners at Corby Council to bring this project to fruition.

“It will provide much needed affordable housing for the benefit of the local community here in Corby, going some way towards satisfying the ever-increasing demand for affordable homes in the borough.