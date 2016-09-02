Woodfordstock festival raises more than £6,500

An East Northants village raised more than £6,000 for Cransley Hospice with its annual music festival.

Villagers from Woodford came together to hold Woodfordstock last weekend, raising about £6,500.

Woodfordstock Fundraiser: Woodford: August Bank Holiday music festival for Cransley Hospice. Sunday August 28th 2016 NNL-160828-194013009

The annual festival saw 26 bands give up their time for free, with a barbecue, stalls and wide range of ales and ciders on offer.

Tony Blyth, landlord of the Dukes Arms, said: “This was the sixth time we’ve held the festival and it was such a success.

“This is just a small village pub but we’ve all worked so hard.

“I think this was the best Woodfordstock we’ve had since we started in 2011.

“We raised about £6,500 and it’s all so important for Cransley Hospice and the work they do.”

The pub will present the cheque on October 14, which will also coincide with the launch of Tony’s new book about the pub.

The landlord added: “We’re always trying to think of new ways to raise money, we don’t want to just walk around rattling tins.

“We’re creating a book about the pub and it’s history and there will be lots of different things in there like wordsearches, poetry and games.

“We’re asking for a minimum donation of £5, with half of the proceeds going to Cransley Hospice.”

The book will be on sale at the pub from October.

