Police want to speak to a man after a woman was verbally abused at a bus stop in Kettering.

The woman was standing at a bus stop in Newland Street, between 5pm and 5.15pm on Monday (July 10) when she was verbally abused.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and would particularly like to speak to the man pictured who they believe may have information to help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.