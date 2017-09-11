Woman sexually assaulted in Corby

A woman was sexually assaulted in a late night attack in Corby.

The incident took place between 3.30am and 5am on Saturday (September 9).

The woman was walking from Corby old village when she was approached by a white male who sexually assaulted her.

The assault happened in a small grassed park area at the junction of Pen Green Lane and Rockingham Road.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or has any information about it, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.