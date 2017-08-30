Woman racially abused in Northampton

A young woman was racially assaulted as she walked in Northampton last Friday.

The 19-year-old on Lorne Road, Semilong, between 4pm and 4.10pm, on Friday, August 25, when two men approached her from behind and started shouting racial abuse at her.

One of the men then pushed her before ripping a veil from her head.

Both men were Asian, around 5ft 5in, of thin build with short hair. One of the men was wearing a black jumper, dark jeans and dark trainers. The other was wearing a blue hooded top and jeans.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.