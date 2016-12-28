Woman pushed to the floor as men force their way into her Desborough home

A woman was pushed to the floor as two men forced their way into her house.

The victim had been dropped off in Dunkirk Avenue and walked a short distance to her house in Ise View Road, Desborough, when the robbery happened just after 10pm on Wednesday, December 14.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “She unlocked the front door, went inside and, as she went to close the door, two men forced their way in and pushed her to the floor.

“They searched through drawers and cupboards and stole a purse from her handbag.”

One of the suspects is described as white, about 5ft 6in, with a medium build and aged 16 to 18-years-old.

He wore a grey hooded top and had a local accent.

The second suspect was also white and wore a grey fleece.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.