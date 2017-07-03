Woman punched in the face after being stopped cycling through Northampton town centre

A woman was assaulted in Northampton town centre after being approached by a group of men.

Now police want to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault between 5.30am and 6.15am on Saturday, June 24.

A woman and a man were cycling down Gold Street, towards the train station when they were approached by a group of men.

The woman was punched to the face, which left her with severe bruising. The offenders are described as six or seven white men of around 20 years old.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.