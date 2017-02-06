Woman cut free from car after serious crash in Higham

A woman had to be cut out of a car after a two-vehicle crash in Higham Ferrers.

The incident took place at the junction of Chelveston Road and Newton Road, close to the A6 roundabout, at about 9.10am today (Monday).

The woman was not cut free from the vehicle until 11.20am and was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The road is currently being cleared.

A police spokesman added that the closest officers to the crash were EMOPS officers who are routinely armed, which is why some people may have seen armed officers nearby.