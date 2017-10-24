Woman attacked from behind by two men in Kettering

A woman was attacked from behind as she walked her dog in Kettering.

The 33-year-old victim was walking along Whiteford Drive, Kettering, between midnight and 12.25pm on Saturday (October 21) when she was approached from behind by two men who then assaulted her.

A spokesman for Northants Police said she sustained injuries to her legs, arms and head during the attack.

Her gold necklace was also stolen.

Police are investigating the robbery and would like anyone who has information about it to call the police on 101.