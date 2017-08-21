Woman assaulted in Corby

Have your say

Witnesses are being sought after a woman was assaulted in Corby in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 19).

The assault happened between 4.15am and 4.45am in Lyveden Way.

A police spokesman said: “The only description at this stage is the offender was black and wore a red T-shirt.”

Anyone with information about the attack call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.