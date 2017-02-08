Woman alleged to have slapped security guard after stealing from Wellingborough shop

Police have released an image of a woman who may have information about an incident in Wellingborough’s B and M store.

A woman allegedly walked into the store in Whitworth Way at 11am on Monday (February 6) and took two chargers and a can of drink.

When stopped in the car park by a security guard, she slapped him in the face and attempted to punch him before fleeing.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.