Wollaston woman reaches final three in competition to create a dish fit for a prince

Selina Lovell from Wollaston has been selected as a finalist in a nationwide competition to create a dinner for The Prince of Wales.

Budding chefs were challenged to design a main course using ingredients from the Waitrose Duchy Organic range to celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary.

After receiving many entries, top chefs at the supermarket whittled it down to just three finalists, including Selina, who will go head-to-head to be crowned the winner.

The chosen finalist will have their recipe served to The Prince of Wales and guests at a celebratory banquet at Dumfries House in Scotland, which he saved for the nation in 2007.

They will also have the opportunity to join The Prince and guests at the exclusive dinner this autumn.

Selina’s main course is seared whole fillet of beef on a bed of celeriac mash with roast beetroot, pickled blackberry, red wine sauce, nasturtium leaves and toasted oaten crumb topping.

Selina said: “Organic food is something I feel very strongly about.

“I love cooking and writing recipes and to do something for such an amazing brand would be great.

“I would be overjoyed if I won.”

Customers have until midnight on Thursday (August 17) to cast their votes for their favourite dish, with the winner being announced on September 7 in Waitrose Weekend, the supermarket’s weekly newspaper.

People can vote by emailing the name of the finalist they want to win - ‘Guy’, ‘Selina’ or ‘Rebecca’ - to Weekendcompetition@waitrose.co.uk.

The other two finalists are Guy Sherman, 14, who created chicken and bacon ballotine with butter mashed potato, roast shallot and wild mushroom sauce, and Rebecca Williams from west London, who created slow cooked lamb shanks on a pearl barley and shallot purée risotto with rosemary roast root vegetables with bramble purée lamb jus.