Wollaston School students raise almost £4,000 for charities

Sixth form students at Wollaston School demonstrated extraordinary generosity by raising almost £4,000 in their annual RAG week.

Every year the students in the sixth form host a week of events to raise money for their chosen charities.

L-R: Hollie Williams, Victoria Harding, Imti Farookhi, from The Lowdown, Phoebe Davis & Meg McGuckin.

Events this year included Wollaston’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and the ritual humiliation of male staff leg waxing.

Over the course of the week, students raised a whopping £3,850 shared between three different charities - The Lowdown, Cransley Hospice and AtALoss.

The Lowdown provides counselling support for young people with a variety of mental health problems, ranging from depression to self-harm.

Imti Farookhi, chief executive of The Lowdown, said: “With an increasing demand on counselling services for young people this money is really welcome.

L-R: Hollie Williams, Victoria Harding, Mark Spruce from Cransley Hospice, Phoebe Davis & Meg

“It will go directly to train counsellors and will help to change people’s lives.”

Cransley Hospice supports terminally ill people as they reach the end of their lives.

Students at Wollaston chose this charity due to the support given to families with children at the school currently.

Mark Spruce, community and in memoriam development manager at Cransley Hospice, said: “Without donations such as this the hospice would not be able to offer such a high level of service to patients.

“The money would directly support the hospice at home nurses scheme.”

AtALoss is a bereavement charity that support young people aged between 18 and 30 who have suffered a bereavement.

The charity was especially chosen by Wollaston students in memory of Bryony Freestone, a former student who died in tragic circumstances in 2016 aged just 19.

The money raised will directly fund the ‘GrabLife’ project.

This funds weekends away for up to 12 young people who bond over new sports and activities while having a chance to discuss the impact of bereavement on them in a positive and forward looking way.

Sophie Freestone, Bryony’s sister, has experienced the positive impact one of these weekend courses can have.

She said: “Having the chance to spend time with other young people in similar situations helped me to see that I’m not alone.

“Bryony was so full of life and the GrabLife project seems to epitomise her approach to life.

“Thanks to Wollaston School and the fantastic students we can now fund a whole weekend to support 12 more young people struggling with the effects of bereavement which is amazing.”

Assistant headteacher and head of sixth form Damien Keane said: “I’ve always known that our sixth form students are special.

“While grades and exams are important, sixth form should be about so much more than this and the work of our students in organising events and fundraising so much money is a testament to their positive outlook on life.

“All the staff at the school are incredibly proud of their efforts.”