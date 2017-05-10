Wollaston School continues to be good, says Ofsted

Inspectors from Ofsted say Wollaston School continues to be good after a recent visit.

The school in Irchester Road was praised by the education watchdog for its achievements in English and maths and excellent pupil behaviour.

Headteacher Joe Cowell said: “I believe the report is an accurate reflection on what we have established here at Wollaston School.

“It detailed the sustained strong performance in English and maths which has been exceptional and I was really pleased that we have taken big strides in science.

“The school provides excellent enrichment opportunities and we believe very, very strongly in educating the whole person.

“Ninety-four per cent of our parents said their child was happy at the school.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all of the students, staff, parents and governors for their support.”

In a letter to Mr Cowell, detailing their inspection findings, Ofsted said: “The pupils inspectors met with were polite, articulate and keen to tell us about their school.

“They told us that behaviour is almost always very good and that poor behaviour affects their learning only rarely.

“You and your staff are ensuring that the school’s vision of ‘creating a climate where learning can flourish’ is met.

“You and your staff have secured improvements to the quality of teaching since the last inspection.

“You have rewritten the school’s teaching and learning policy and restructured the school’s leadership to help remedy some of the weaker aspects of teaching identified at the previous inspection.

“The changes have brought about notable improvements to pupils’ achievement.

“Strong achievement in English and mathematics has been sustained.

“From starting points which are typically average, the proportion of pupils achieving good GCSE grades in both English and mathematics is consistently higher than the national average.”