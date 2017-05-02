Wollaston household recycling centre to close

Wollaston household recycling centre is to close on Tuesday, May 30, after being given a two-year reprieve by Wellingborough Council.

The borough council and Wellingborough Norse took over the running of the centre on a trial basis in April 2015 after site owners Northamptonshire County Council decided to close it due to central governments cuts.

Norse has run the site for two years, but with no other funding available, the cost of operation has come from the borough council’s reserve budget and a donation from Wollaston Parish Council.

A council spokesman said: “We know this facility is extremely popular with some local residents so the decision to close it has been a tough one, but we cannot continue to use our reserves to operate it when there is another recycling centre within the borough.”

Other recycling centres are available in Paterson Road, Wellingborough; Northampton Road, Rushden and Ecton Lane, Northampton.

These centres also take black bag, non-recyclable household waste, which cannot be accepted at the Wollaston centre because the site is not large enough to house the equipment needed.

The free fortnightly brown bin collection service for garden waste in the borough of Wellingborough will be extended for an extra month this year, with a collection made up to the end of November.

This collection includes grass cuttings, plants, leaves, flowers, prunings, twigs and small branches.

The green bin collection service for paper, cardboard, plastics, cans, tins and glass bottles and jars also operates every other week.

If poeple have difficulty in accessing recycling centres, Wellingborough Norse offers a bulky household waste collection service which costs £35.60 for up to five items, including beds, mattresses, tables, chairs, carpet, fridges, freezers, washing machines and televisions.

This service is free to anyone in receipt of housing or council tax benefit and can be arranged by calling 01933 234520.