Police are appealing for witnesses after a bike was stolen from an Irchester street.

The blue Aleoca Formula 6XT pedal cycle was taken from Claudius Way between 6am and 2pm on Thursday, September 15.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the bike being taken.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered the bike for sale.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.