Winning designs by Wellingborough youngsters will raise funds for the Poppy Appeal

Youngsters have come up with some winning designs which will be sold to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

The Wellingborough branch of the Royal British Legion ran a competition open to every school in the borough to design a badge which will be sold to raise money for the Legion’s annual appeal.

One of last year's winning designs

John Black, a fellow of the Royal Academy of Art, was asked to judge the competition and he was very impressed with the entries.

Each of the winners will have their designs made and then presented to them before they go on sale as part of this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Ian Nunney, chairman of Wellingborough RBL, said: “John Black was very impressed with the entries and the one that really impressed him was the one by Freemans Academy.

“The concept they came up with was quite amazing.

“He was really impressed with the standard and the number of entries, there were over 100 entries.

“It was a lot more than last year.”

Ian said he hopes the competition will help youngsters learn about the Poppy Appeal and the reasons behind it.

He said all of this year’s winning badge designs are ‘totally different’ and added: “The badges will be sold as part of the Poppy Appeal.

“Last year, the two winning badges that we had had to be reproduced because they sold out in the first week.”

This year’s winners are:

Flo from Redwell Primary Academy

Grace, Serena, Gemma and Lucy from Freemans Academy

Max from Sir Christopher Hatton Academy

Alex from Wellingborough Sea Cadets

A. Taylor from the 11th Wellingborough Scouts group