Window of Kettering house ‘shot by air rifle’

The bedroom window of a house in Kettering was damaged by what is believed to be an air rifle.

The incident took place between 11pm on Friday (October 27) and 10.45am the following morning at a house in Court Drive.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which broke the outer pane of the window.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.