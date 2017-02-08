Wind farm construction equipment stolen in Raunds

Equipment used to construct wind farms has been stolen from a van in Raunds.

The theft happened some time between 6pm on Monday, January 30, and 7am the following day, in Kelmarsh Avenue.

A quantity of specialist equipment used in the construction and maintenance of wind farms was stolen.

Witnesses, or anyone who has any information about the stolen property or those involved in the theft, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.